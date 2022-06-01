Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target at $177.56

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($177.42) to €174.00 ($187.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 14,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,302. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

