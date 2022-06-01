Brokerages Set Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 202.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 103.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 729,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 145.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 532,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERAS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 432,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,602. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

