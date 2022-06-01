Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $29.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,743. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.