Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.40 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.