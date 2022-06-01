Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $54.81

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

