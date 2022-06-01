Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$39.20

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.40. 495,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$23.24 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

