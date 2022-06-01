Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 118,545 shares during the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.