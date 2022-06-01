Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$32.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE ABX traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,940. The firm has a market cap of C$45.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

