Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $791.71

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $791.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get ASML alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.52. 18,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.