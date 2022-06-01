Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $82.56

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of APO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,629. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

