Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $14.80 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $63.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $65.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.45 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $104.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

