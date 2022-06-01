Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Announce $4.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $44.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

