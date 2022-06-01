Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,282 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.35. 59,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,432. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

