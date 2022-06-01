Brokerages Expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) will post $595.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.70 million to $601.70 million. Light & Wonder reported sales of $880.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Light & Wonder.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 560,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,059. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $90.20.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.