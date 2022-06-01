Brokerages Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
