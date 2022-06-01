Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.90). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.85) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 806,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

