Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $338.52 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.81 and its 200 day moving average is $428.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

