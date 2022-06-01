Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report $48.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.46 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $194.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $198.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.63 million, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

