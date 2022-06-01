Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. 1,120,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

