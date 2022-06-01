Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $19.78 billion. Boeing reported sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $75.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $79.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $92.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Boeing stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,077. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.94. Boeing has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

