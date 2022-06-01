Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.