Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.