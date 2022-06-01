Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.43. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,222. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $80,655,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

