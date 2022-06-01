Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $262.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $209.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 3,470,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,432. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.29, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $284,880,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $100,542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

