Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $46.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.47.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 14,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,422. Brinker International has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

