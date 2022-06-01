Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,304. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.