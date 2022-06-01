Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

