Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

NYSE XYL opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.