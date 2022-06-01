Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,962 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $416.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

