Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 27,134 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,134 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock opened at $179.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average is $168.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

