Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 26,803 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

