Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 2,804 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.