Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 11,549 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.