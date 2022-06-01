Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.