Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,870 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

