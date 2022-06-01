Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 49,734 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

