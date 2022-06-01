Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.