Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
