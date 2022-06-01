BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,110 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $19,709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.