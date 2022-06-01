Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises approximately 9.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.89% of Primerica worth $295,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $123.39. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.