BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Purchased by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.42% of BrainsWay worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380. The company has a market cap of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.