Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Financial Review

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Pop Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero N/A N/A $2.80 million N/A N/A Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.25 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -13.95% 0.84% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Bowlero on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Pop Culture Group (Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

