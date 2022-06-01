Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. 147,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,518. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.