Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00204698 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009662 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00320601 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.