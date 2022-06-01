Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.