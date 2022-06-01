Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,243.56 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,197.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,277.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,784.63.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.