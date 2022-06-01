BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $390,171.92 and $168,957.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.60 or 0.99921146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,548 coins and its circulating supply is 891,760 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.