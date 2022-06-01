Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 665

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 665 ($8.41) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 837.50 ($10.60).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 739.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.74).

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($252,675.86). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.31), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($71,285.83).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

