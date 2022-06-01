Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,800 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

