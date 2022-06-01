Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,330 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.