Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.