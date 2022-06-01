Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GREE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

